Kareena Kapoor confessed she was offered ‘Queen’ before Kangana Ranaut

The role almost went to Kareena Kapoor Khan before Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut made her name in the industry with her iconic role in Queen.

However, what many may not be aware of is how the role almost went to Kareena Kapoor Khan before it was offered to the Manikarnika star.

Back in 2019, the Jab We Met star admitted during an appearance at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit that she was offered the role in Queen, as she discussed how she has a reputation for turning down roles that become huge hits.

Revealing whether or not she has any regrets after rejecting the roles, Kareena said: "I never look back, I only move ahead. I have no regrets."