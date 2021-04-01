close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
April 1, 2021

'Kala Chashma' featuring Katrina Kaif hits 1 billion views on YouTube

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 01, 2021

The music video for  "Kala Chashma"  song featuring Katrina Kaif has crossed one billion views on YouTube.

The Indian actress on Thursday took to Instagram to celebrate her  achievement.

According to the Bollywood diva, 'Kala Chashma', a song from her 2016 film "Baar Baar Dekho", has crossed 1 billion views "across all videos on YouTube".

The song features Katrina Kaif and her co-star Sidarth Malhotra.


