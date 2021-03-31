Kangana Ranaut says song from 'Thalaivi' to release on April 2

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday announced that new song titled "Chali Chali" from her upcoming film "Thalaivi" would release on April 2.
She shared the good news with fans who have been waiting for the release of the song from her latest film.
Taking to Instagram, Kangana said the teaser for the song would be out on Thursday, adding that the song would be released on April 2.