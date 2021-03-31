close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
March 31, 2021

Kangana Ranaut says song from 'Thalaivi' to release on April 2

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 31, 2021

Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday announced that  new song  titled "Chali Chali" from her upcoming film "Thalaivi" would release on April 2.

 She shared the good news with fans who have been waiting for the release of the  song from her latest film.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana said the teaser for the song would be out on Thursday, adding that the song would be released on April 2.



