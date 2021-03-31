close
Web Desk
March 31, 2021

Sunny Leone puts on stunning, fashionable display in latest snap

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 31, 2021

Indian actress Sunny Leone left fans with dropped jaws in her latest post on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, the stunner put her best foot forward as she served fashion goals.

The diva  could be seen looking drop dead gorgeous in the lilac cutout two piece set which put her fit figure on display. 

Adding to the glam factor, she paired the dress with star-shaped earrings and a  clutch which looked like a thick stack of cash.

Needless to say, her gorgeous look left fans showering her with compliments.

Take a look:



