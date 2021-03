Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s family and wife make peace after bitter public feud

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife said that she spent Holi with her kids Yaani and Shora as well as Shamas

After accusing him of physical abuse, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya is letting bygones be bygones with his brother Shamas.

Speaking to Times of India, Aaliya said that she spent Holi with her kids Yaani and Shora as well as Shamas as they visited the actor’s farmhouse in Kasara.

"Yes, Shamas too is here. We all met very warmly. In fact, we three- Yaani, Shora and I- played Holi with Shamas, today," she said.

Shamas also spoke about his reconciliation with his sister-in-law and said: "Ups and downs are a part of life. We all learn from experiences. Woh waqt guzar gaya. I will do anything for the family. It's all fine between us now. All's well.”

“Nawaz bhai is likely to join us on April 5 or 6. And yes, we played Holi together this morning. We are so tired, it's 10.30 pm as I speak to you now but abhi tak thakavat gayi nahi hai,” he added.