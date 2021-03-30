Miranda Lambert recalls penning 'Over You' with Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert said she made Blake Shelton process the pain of the loss if his brother through the song

Miranda Lambert is introspecting writing songs together with ex-husband Blake Shelton.



The famed Country singer recalled how she made Shelton process the pain of the loss if his brother through the song Over You.

While talking on the Monday episode of Essentials Radio on Apple Music, Lambert said, “My ex-husband, Blake, had lost a brother and it’s one of those moments where even if you’re married to someone, sometimes you find something new about them.

"Dudes don’t open up about things, but he started telling me about the experience of it all.”

According to Lambert, Shelton told her, “Well, my dad just says, ‘You don’t get over it. You just get used to it.’”

However, Lambert pushed, offering to help him get the words out at the time.

“‘I would never try to write your story because I didn’t live it, but maybe I could help because I’m an outside perspective. … I feel your pain talking to me right now,’” she recalled saying. “It was really a special moment and I’m so glad we shared that song and that it helped his family heal, to have that together.”