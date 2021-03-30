Bella Hadid tantalises fans as she hides herself in puffer jacket ahead of shoot

Gigi Hadid's sister Bella Hadid kept her model figure bundled in a stunning coat to tease fans ahead of her shoot in New York City on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old supermodel was spotted strolling in NYC during a Michael Kors campaign shoot in a brown puffer jacket.

The covergirl was giving pleasant feelings to the beholders with her chic appearance as she crossed her arms by her chest to look cosy.

The Palestinian stunner donned lined jacket that came down past her knees to hide her beauty inside. Underneath she wore patterned pants and black boots.

The busy model kept her locks tied back into a bun and wore a black face mask and funky silver framed sunglasses.

The busy model also teased a new Mugler campaign on Monday, continuing to be one of the most in-demand names in fashion.



