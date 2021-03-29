Radhika Apte encourages fans to be kind to animals this Holi

Radhika Apte encouraged her fans to practice kindness, especially to animals

B-Town star Radhikla Apte revealed her intimate Holi plans for this year as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on and halts massive celebrations around the world for many.

Apte revealed during an interview with Pinkvilla how the festivities bring about joy for a lot of people but keeping the COVID-19 guidelines in mind is also important.

“Holi celebrations will be different this time owing to the pandemic but let’s not forget the happiness it brings along, for one and all. This year, my Holi is going to be at home in Mumbai,” she said.

The Lust Stories actor also encouraged her fans to practice kindness, especially to animals: “Let’s all be kind to animals also while we maintain social distance, this year. I wish everyone a very colourful, safe and joyous Holi.”

Earlier, while speaking with NDTV, the Pad Man star had spoken about her process of how she carefully picks her roles.

"I have always chosen a project basis of how deeply I feel connected to the character and storyline. I have never chosen a project because of a platform," she shared.

"I don't have any preference, I like both theatre and cinema they have their own charm and own things to appreciate,” she added.