Mon Mar 29, 2021
March 29, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded 'self-obsessed' by royal expert

Mon, Mar 29, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should not be washing their dirty laundry in the public, says royal expert 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been branded as 'self-obsessed' by royal experts.

In particular, royal expert Angela Levin, who has penned a biography on the Duke of Sussex, blasted him for saying everyone 'should be the best version of themselves.'

"Harry's first comment for his new job is to tell all to get 'the best version of yourself.' Is that what he's doing," she wrote.

"Having got what he wanted he comes across as resentful, bitter and shrunken rather than the charismatic intuitive fun loving guy he used to be," Levin added.

Commenting on Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, Levin said there were "numerous holes" in their bombshell claims.

She also deemed the Sussexes as "self-obsessed" and didn't think the pair should be washing their dirty laundry by publicly discussing private family matters.

