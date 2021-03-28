Mahira Khan grooves to Strings in throwback video from concert with Hamza Ali Abbas

Mahira Khan grooving as she attends Strings concert with Hamza Ali Abbas in throwback video

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has left her millions of fans swooning after a throwback video of her attending a Strings concert with Hamza Ali Abbasi went viral on social media.



In the video circulating on social media, Mahira and Hamza can be seen entering the hall to attend the concert.

The Parey Hut Love actress can be seen grooving to the popular song as she attended the performance of Strings.

The video went viral a few days after the Pakistani rock band Strings announced its split after 33 years, leaving fans devastated.

In the emotional message, the band thanked its fans for their incredible love and support over three decades.

