close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 25, 2021

End of the road: Strings announce split after 33 years, leave fans devastated

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 25, 2021

It looks like it is the end of the road for Pakistani rock band Strings as they   officially announced that they will no longer  be taking the stage as a group.

Taking to Instagram, the band, which comprises of members Faisal Kapadia, Bilal Maqsood, Adeel Ali, Haider Ali, Aahad Nayani, Bradley D’Souza, revealed that after 33 years their musical journey has come to an end.

In the emotional message, the band thanked their fans for their incredible love and support over three decades.

"Hey guys. This post is a bit different from the usual. We have decided that today, 25/03/2021, is the day we graciously get to conclude STRINGS," the post read.

"The past 33 years have been incredible for both of us. It’s so rare to have the chance to be able to do things like this and we are infinitely grateful to all of our fans for making it possible. We hope you found it worthwhile as well,

"While the band technically may not be together anymore, both of us share an inseparable bond that will connect us no matter where life takes us. Thank you so much for everything," the post concluded.

Needless to say, the news left fans upset as many expressed their sadness over the group being permanently disbanded.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz