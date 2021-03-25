Watch: PTI leader gifts Punjab CM Usman Buzdar a horse

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was gifted a horse on Thursday by a PTI leader, according to a report on Geo News.



The chief minister was in Gujranwala on an official visit when he was presented with a horse by PTI leader Jamal Nasir Cheema.



The horse, named Shah Taj by its owner, came with a gold-embroidered saddle.



As it is a gift, according to the rules of the government, the horse will be handed over to the Toshakhana department.



The Toshakhana is a government department entrusted with the gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and officials by government officials, as well as heads of other governments, states and foreign dignitaries.

Therefore, if the Punjab chief minister wishes to purchase the horse, he will have to pay its market value to the government.

However, if he is unable to pay the market value of the horse, Buzdar will have to sell it off and deposit the proceeds to the national kitty.

Since the horse is a living creature, it will need to be sold immediately, without any sort of delay.

PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif adopted the same practice whenever he was presented with a gift during his tenure as chief minister of the province.