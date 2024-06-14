K-Electric to disconnect power of government departments

A boy walks on a wall while searching for drinking water in Rawalpindi on July 8, 2020. — AFP

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE), the city's sole power distributor, has decided to disconnect the electricity of more than three dozen Sindh government departments for not paying the dues and clearing the bills.



A letter has been sent by the company to the chief secretary and secretary of energy. It has been informed in the letter that the power of 64 departments of Sindh will be cut off.



Eight letters have been written, the power-distribution corporation highlighted, however, dues have not been cleared as promised. Therefore, it said, it has been decided that the electricity will be cut off.

It wrote in the letter that in 2019, the Sindh government said it would pay all the dues and new bills. Moreover, the energy department was given the responsibility for the payment of the electricity bills and dues.

K-Electric has also included a list naming the 64 provincial departments and institutions in the letter.

It was further added by the company that they have started the process of disconnecting the electricity connections of the provincial departments.

Parallel to this, the company is also facing criticism by the residents of many areas of the city over irregular loadshedding, especially during the current heatwaves and extreme summers. There have been many protests by the local masses demanding for an end to load-shedding.