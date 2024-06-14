Rain, wind to break heat spell from second day of Eid ul Adha in Pakistan

A family rides on a motorcycle during heavy rainfall in Lahore. — Online/File

The ongoing heat spell in Pakistan is likely to subside in the coming week as the rain, wind and thunderstorm is expected in parts of the country from the second day of Eid ul Adha (June 18), the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Friday.

The latest weather advisory issued by the meteorological department stated that moist currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate the upper and central parts of the country.

"A shallow westerly wave is also likely to approach western parts of the country on June 18," the advisory read.

Under the influence of the said system, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are expected to receive scattered rain accompanied by thunderstorms this evening and tomorrow morning (June 15).

However, hot and dry weather is likely to persist in these areas for two days after Saturday.

Another wet spell with a thunderstorm with occasional gaps is expected in parts of GB including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur of the Kashmir region from June 18 till June 22.

Meanwhile, a few heavy falls are also likely in Kashmir during the said period.

Similarly, thunderstorm and rain are expected in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including Dir, Swat, Malakand, Bajaur, Kohistan, Chitral, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram and Waziristan this evening and tomorrow morning.

"Very hot and dry weather is likely in southern parts of the province from June 16 to June 18.

However, the intensity of weather is expected to subside in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan, after intermittent showers expected from the night of June 18 till June 22.

Similar weather conditions have been forecast for areas of Punjab, including Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Lahore, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Wazirabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala and others.

However, the intensity of heat is expected to prevail in most parts of Balochistan and Sindh, until June 20.

As per the PMD, rain accompanied by dust and thunderstorms is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Kohlu, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti and Barkhan from June 20 to 22.

Meanwhile, in Sindh, an isolated rain-thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana on June 21 and 22.

The Met Office warned of lightening and vulnerability of electric poles and loose structures, solar panels and vehicles during gusty winds.

It has advised all concerned authorities to remain “alert” and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the said period.

