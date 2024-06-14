Google accepts invitation of Pakistan to explore tech cooperation

A sign is posted in front of a Google office on January 30, 2024, in Mountain View, California. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: A high-level and advanced team from the American tech giant Google is set to visit Pakistan soon in a bid to explore areas of mutual cooperation in technology and education, announced the Federal Ministry of Education and Vocational Training Friday.

The purpose of the Google team's visit to Pakistan, the ministry said, is to improve educational outcomes and increase access to quality education, especially for out-of-school children.



The visit follows a request from the Ministry of Federal Education to Google to support Pakistan's efforts to create a digitally enabled education system.

"Advance teams from Google have already conducted preliminary work and are excited about the potential for collaboration," it added.

The ministry also said that a national workshop was organised with stakeholders to explore technology solutions for out-of-school children.

Similarly, discussions were held on possible cooperation in the fields of education and technology.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Google team to Pakistan and explore ways to leverage technology to improve education outcomes. This collaboration has the potential to transform the education landscape in Pakistan and expand access to quality education for all," said the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training.