Mon Mar 22, 2021
Web Desk
March 22, 2021

Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19, asks fans for prayers

Indian star Kartick Aaryan has asked his fans for prayers after he confirmed he has been diagnosed with novel coronavirus.

The Love Aaj Kal actor confirmed the news on his Twitter and Instagram handles simultaneously with a ‘Plus” sign.

He tweeted, “Positive ho gaya. Dua karo (Tested positive, please pray).”

Fans were quick to drop good wishes for the well-being of Kartik in the comment section.

On the work front, Kartik recently walked the ramp for Indian designer Manish Malhotra with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani.

He also shared pictures from the fashion show and wrote, "A walk down Magic Lane! Always feels surreal to walk for the genius.”

