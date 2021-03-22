Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex Ankita Lokhande says he chose his career over her

Anita Lokhande has opened up about her breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput

Deceased Bollywood icon Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande had once been the power couple of B-Town up until their split in 2016.

Nearly a year following his demise, Lokhande has opened up about their breakup and how they went from almost getting married to splitting up.

Chatting with Bollywood Bubble, Lokhande said: "I thought that silence is a virtue in situations like these so that the sanctity of the relationship is not affected. I am not somebody who would make a tamasha of my personal life in public.”

“Yes, people misunderstood me. People today come and tell me ‘you left Sushant’ How do they know this? Nobody knows my story,” she said.

"I am not blaming anyone here. Sushant made his choice very clear, he wanted to go ahead in his career and he chose it and moved on. But for two and a half years, I was dealing with so many things.”

“I was not in that state of mind where I could just work. I am not that person who could have easily moved on and started working. So, for me, it was very difficult but my family stood by me,” she added.