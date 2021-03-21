close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
March 21, 2021

Deepika Padukone emulates her love for mangoes with all-green look

B-Town diva Deepika Padukone's Instagram left fans with dropped jaws.

In the snap the Padmaavat star could be seen channeling her love for mangoes with an all-green look as she referenced it in the caption.

"Me running away from Alphonso Mangoes...” OR am I...!?" she captioned the post.

The star went on to share a question with her fans asking them: "By the way...How much mango is too much mango?"

