‘Priyanka Chopra is not my role model’: Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti's unearthed statement about not seeing Priyanka Chopra as a ‘role model’ is leaving fans shocked

Bollywood superstar Parineeti Chopra shares a close bond with her cousin Priyanka Chopra.

And while The Girl on the Train actor is full of respect for the Quantico actor, her unearthed statement about not seeing Priyanka as a ‘role model’ is leaving fans shocked.

During a 2014 interview with Vogue India, Parineeti said: “She's not my role model. In fact, nobody is my role model. In this profession, you cannot aim at having a career like someone else's.”

“I could be inspired by different people for different things, but that's about it. Where it's helped me is that when I am in doubt I can call her, and she always has the right answers,” she told the outlet.