FBR leaves Atif Aslam with an urgent tax notice

The FBR has officially taken action against Atif Aslam due to his consistent non-payment tax offenses.

According to the report, Atif has been charged for about Rs 0.60 million and his deadline was scheduled at March 15th.

The report also claims that this is not the first audit to grace Atif’s porch, back in 2018 he was fined Rs 58 million over the same issue.

The report also stipulates that if the entire amount is not paid up front, the singer’s accounts will be frozen and recovery will be made in accordance with the prevailing law.