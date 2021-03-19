Anupam Kher dedicates a heartfelt melody to all balding oldies: ‘’I’m in your boat’

Bollywood star Anupam Kher overtakes social media with his latest song about hair growth and the prayers that go along with it.

The song in question is one Kher has kept hidden for over 40 years, and has been detailed at length in his caption.

The translated caption reads, “Dedicated to Ganj .. 40 years ago, when I came to Mumbai to try my luck in movies, my hair was falling apart and people were busy. People used to call it my luck and I used to call it my specialty. Wrote this song on Ganje.”

Check it out below:



