Tue Mar 16, 2021
Web Desk
March 16, 2021

TikTok star Jannat Mirza to make her film debut with 'Tere Bajre Di Rakhi'

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 16, 2021
TikTok star Jannat Mirza to make her film debut with ‘Tere Bajre Di Rakhi’

Famous Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza will be making her film debut with Tere Bajre Di Rakhi, releasing on Eid this year.

Mirza turned to Instagram and confirmed the news of her first film.

Directed by Syed Noor, the film also stars Saima, Saleem Albela, Shafqat Cheema, Mustafa Qureshi and others.

Janant Mirza took to Instagram and shared the poster of the film saying “instead of spreading hate, please try to appreciate one’s effort! We worked very hard for it! Hope ya’all love it” followed by heart emojis.

According to media reports, Jannat Mirza starrer Tere Bajre Di Rakhi will hit the cinemas on Eid this year.

It may be mentioned here that Jannat Mirza is followed by over 13.7 million people on TikTok.

She became the first Pakistani to reach 10 million followers on video-sharing social media app in October last year.

Recently, she also reached two million followers on Instagram.


