Fri Mar 12, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 12, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly collaborates with YouTuber for new single

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 12, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly on Friday took the internet by storm as she released a new song , months after releasing his album "Tickets to My Downfall".   

The Cleveland rapper collaborated with YouTube star Corpse Husband for the new single titled "DAYWALKER".


Meanwhile, MGK is dating Hollywood actress Megan Fox who recently parted her ways with estranged husband Brian Austin Green.

The "Transformers" actress has appeared in a couple of music videos by Machine Gun Kelly since she started dating him.

