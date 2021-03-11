close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 11, 2021

YouTuber Zaid Ali thrilled being months away from being 'papa'

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 11, 2021

Pakistani-Canadian YouTuber Zaid Ali, who is one of the most followed celebrities on the video-sharing platform,  expressed his delight as he is going to be a father very soon. 

The talented  YouTuber had dropped the pregnancy reveal in February.

Zaid Ali shared his joy with his fans on social media. He posted a picture of himself standing along with his wife Yumna Zaid. He captioned the share: “In a few months we will go from Zaid and Yumnah to Mama and Papa.”

Before long, the post went viral and was viewed by over 284,000 people on the photo and video-sharing app within hours.

Yumna was very quick to respond to Zaid's joy on her Instagram Story, sharing the same picture with an adorable reaction “Aww the caption has my heart” written on it.

The content writer has been sharing the happy news of him verging on the parenthood for a couple of months now. 

