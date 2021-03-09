4-member group arrested for selling fake prize bonds, forged currency

— AFP/File

LAHORE: A four-member group selling fake prize bonds and forged currency was arrested in Punjab's capital, the city police's spokesperson said Tuesday.

The arrested accused include Muzaffar Bukhari, Rafaqat, Ali Shahbaz, and Arun Masih, a police spokesperson said, adding fake currency and prize bonds worth a huge amount were recovered.



The spokesperson said fake prize bonds worth more than Rs2.1 million and fake currency notes worth thousands of rupees were recovered from the accused.

According to police, the men would sell fake prize bonds and forged currency notes in the markets. Moreover, a case has been registered against them, and they have been handed over to the investigation wing.