Mon Mar 08, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 8, 2021

Sarah Khan stuns fans with jaw-dropping looks in snap

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 08, 2021

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan certainly puts her best foot forward as she turns heads with her jaw-dropping looks.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a photo of herself looking absolutely gorgeous.

The diva can be seen sporting an eastern attire in shades of pink and purple, perfectly complimenting her beauty.

It comes to no surprise that fans were showing the stunner with love over her beauty.

"Beauty," one fan commented.

"So pretty," another user commented.

"Wow," a third commented adding heart emojis.

Take a look:



