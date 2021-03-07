close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 7, 2021

Ladies day out: Minal Khan brunches with Saboor Aly, Areeba Habib

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 07, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan kicked off her Sunday with a brunch with her celebrity girlfriends.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a gorgeous photo of herself with actresses Areeba Habib and Saboor Aly.

They can be seen looking fresh and breathtakingly beautiful as they enjoyed a delicious meal together.

"Sunday brunch!" she captioned the post.

It comes as no surprise that the trio were showered with compliments as many commented, "pretty ladies" with heart emojis.

Take a look:



Latest News

