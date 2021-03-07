Ladies day out: Minal Khan brunches with Saboor Aly, Areeba Habib

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Minal Khan kicked off her Sunday with a brunch with her celebrity girlfriends.
Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a gorgeous photo of herself with actresses Areeba Habib and Saboor Aly.
They can be seen looking fresh and breathtakingly beautiful as they enjoyed a delicious meal together.
"Sunday brunch!" she captioned the post.
It comes as no surprise that the trio were showered with compliments as many commented, "pretty ladies" with heart emojis.
Take a look: