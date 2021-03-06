Deepika Padukone flexes monumental ‘Women’s Impact Report’ announcement

Renowned actor Deepika Padukone leaves fans speechless with her major win with Variety’s International Women’s Impact Report 2021.

Padukone shared a screenshot of her piece straight from the publication’s website and it reads, “I am someone who just goes with my gut. Fortunately, I’ve never had to make decisions based on the budget of a film or for various other reasons. It also depends on where I am emotionally in my life. A lot of my choices are dictated by that.”



Check it out below:



