Jannat Mirza thanks fans after reaching 2 million milestone on Instagram

Jannat Mirza thanks fans as she reaches two million followers on Instagram; ‘I am nothing without you guys’

TikTok star Jannat Mirza has extended gratitude to her fans after she reached over two million followers on Instagram, saying “I am nothing without you guys. You are my strength”.



Jannat Mirza turned to the photo-video sharing platform and celebrated the milestone, saying “2 MILLION STRONG” followed by a heart emoticon.

“I am nothing without you guys”, Mirza said and added “you guys are my strength”.

“Thank you so much for supporting me throughout. I love ya’ll,” Jannat Mirza further said.



It may be mentioned here that Jannat Mirza is followed by over 13.7 million people on TikTok.

She became the first Pakistani to hit 10 million followers on video-sharing social media app in October last year.