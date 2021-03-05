Sara Ali Khan makes sweet promises to ‘little brother’ Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 20th birthday

Indian star Sara Ali Khan has made sweet promises to ‘little brother’ Ibrahim Ali Khan as she extended love and wishes to him on his 20th birthday.



The Simmba actress turned to Instagram and shared a glimpse of Ibrahim’s personalized birthday cake to wish him.

Sharing a football-themed cake from Ibrahim’s birthday celebrations, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “Happy birthday. I love you little brother.”

Sara also shared sweet photos and videos and wished Ibrahim on his birthday with promises.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday Iggy Potter I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you do countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes.”

According to Indian media, keeping in mind his love for football and his favourite team, Sara Ali Khan ordered the football-themed cake for the brother.



The special birthday cake themed around Chelsea Football Club and had 'Iggy' with a jersey number 7 atop it.