close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 5, 2021

Birthday girl Rhea Kapoor showers love on Mahira Khan

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 05, 2021
Birthday girl Rhea Kapoor showers love on Mahira Khan

Bollywood filmmaker Rhea Kapoor, who is celebrating her 34th birthday today, showered love on Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

The Raees   star turned to Instagram and shared a bunch of lovely daffodils flowers with a sweet caption.

Mahira posted flowers with caption ‘Sabr, Shukr’ alongside a flower emoji.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

It also caught the attention of Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor’s daughter and the younger sister of Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor.

Rhea simply dropped numerous heart emoticons on Mahira’s post to shower love on her.


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz