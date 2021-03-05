Birthday girl Rhea Kapoor showers love on Mahira Khan

Bollywood filmmaker Rhea Kapoor, who is celebrating her 34th birthday today, showered love on Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.



The Raees star turned to Instagram and shared a bunch of lovely daffodils flowers with a sweet caption.

Mahira posted flowers with caption ‘Sabr, Shukr’ alongside a flower emoji.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



It also caught the attention of Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor’s daughter and the younger sister of Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor.

Rhea simply dropped numerous heart emoticons on Mahira’s post to shower love on her.



