Saboor Aly says she is nothing without her ‘family, friends and fans’

Pakistani star Saboor Aly has thanked her fans and friends for love and sweet birthday wishes, saying “I’m nothing without my Family, Friends and Fans. I love you all”.



The Gul-o-Gulzar actress turned to Instagram shared a glimpse from her birthday party with a beautiful note.

She said, “Thank you all for the wonderful birthday wishes. I had a great day, and hearing from all of you was one of the best parts of it!”.

Saboor Aly further said “Thanks for making me feel so special” followed by heart emoji.



Saboor Aly celebrated her 26th birthday on March 3, 2021 and received love and sweet wishes from fans and friends.