Katrina Kaif gears up for Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3 The Final Mission’ training

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif reportedly gears up for her new role in ‘Salman Khan’s film Tiger 3 The Final Mission.



News of Katrina's role in the new project was brought forward by a source close to Mid-Day and they claimed, "Maneesh has requested his leads to be action-ready for the Mumbai leg of the shoot. So, over the past fortnight, Salman and Katrina have been working hard, upping their fitness level. While Katrina is continuing her daily regimen with trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, she is additionally training with a South Korean crew, which specialises in martial arts, for the stunts.”



Katrina’s recent preparation will include heavy combat training in self-defense tactic including kickboxing and the inside world of a Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officer.

