Wed Mar 03, 2021
March 3, 2021

Wed, Mar 03, 2021

Video: Shraddha Kapoor's dance from her birthday party in Maldives takes the internet by storm

Indian actress Shraddha Kapoor’s dance video from her birthday party with family and friends in Maldives has gone viral on internet.

The Street Dancer actress is celebrating her 34th birthday with family and friends in Maldives.

In the video Shraddha, who is currently busy making memories at her cousin Priyank Sharma and Shaza Morani's wedding in the Maldives, can be seen dancing her heart out with friends and relatives to Stree song Kamariya.

Shraddha is seen dressed in a breezy maxi outfit.

Priyank and his bride Shaza Morani can also be seen in the dance video from the beach birthday party.

Earlier, the Baaghi 3 actress turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling videos wherein she sizzled in a sky blue embroidered lehenga.

Shraddha can be seen twirling at the beach in the short clips posted on social media.

The video of Shraddha’s dance has gone viral on social media platforms.

