Kangana Ranaut bashes BMC for threatening architects amid illegal home demolition: ‘Shame on you!’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut takes to social media in an effort to bash the BMC’s decision to illegally demolish her home and threaten architects who dare to appeal their actions in court.

Below a picture of her demolished home front Kangana wrote, "I have won the case against @mybmc now I need to submit a file for compensation through an architect, no architect is ready to take my case they say they getting threats from @mybmc their license will get cancelled, It's been six months since the illegal demolition.”

She also wrote, "Court had asked BMC evaluator to visit the site, but he does not take our calls after many months and continuous chase he visited last week but no response after that. This is for everyone who is asking why don't I fix my house, rains are around the corner, I too worry about it.”

"Shame on you @mybmc most corrupt civic body in the whole nation, you are a disgrace on this democracy. Planning to file criminal cases on all those who participated in this illegal demolition, if you are not going to let me rebuild my house I won't let you sleep peacefully either."



