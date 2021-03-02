Rehmat Ajmal gleams in a yellow ensemble for mayun celebrations

Pakistani model Rehmat Ajmal shows off her radiant glow in a yellow ensemble for her mayun ceremony.

Pictures from the event not only showcased the intricacies of décor but also her ensemble.

The mustard yellow piece in question not only consists of a synched waist and a silk pink chunri dupatta, but also ethnic jewelry that transcends time.

Check it out below:



