Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan making special plan to introduce their second baby to world

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan, who welcomed their second baby last week, are likely to introduce their child to the world via social media to avoid gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic, Indian media reported.



The Bollywood power couple is reportedly making special plans to introduce their newborn son to the world.

According to Indian media, the Good Newwz actress, an avid social media user, will introduce her baby boy to the world on Instagram.

Bebo is planning this because Saif Ali Khan and she want to avoid gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reports further say that Saif Ali Khan is very particular about the safety of his family, therefore, their newborn will be introduced through social media.

Fans are eagerly waiting to get the first glimpse of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s second son.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child on February 21, 2021.