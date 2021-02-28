Parineeti Chopra opens up about her first crush, kiss

Bollywood starlet Parineeti Chopra opened up about her childhood crush and the first time she kissed someone.



The actress got candid about her personal life and gave a glimpse of it to the fans.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, when asked about her best date, she said “I have never been on a date. Like, I am not into cliched dates. It’s like, ‘Come home, we will chill, watch TV and order food.’ Very casual.”

Talking about the first time she kissed someone, Parineeti said that her first kiss was at the age of 18.

The Meri Pyaari Bindu actor was also asked about her childhood crush and she replied “Saif Ali Khan”.



On the work front, Parineeti Chopra’s film The Girl on the Train was recently released on the OTT platform Netflix.

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary and Tota Roy Chowdhury.