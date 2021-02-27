Katrina Kaif showers love on sister Isabelle Kaif after ‘Aaye Haaye’ release

Indian star Katrina Kaif showered love on sister Isabelle Kaif after song Aaye Haaye from the latter’s debut film Time To Dance was released on Saturday.



Katrina took to Instagram and shared Aaye Haaye song from Isabelle’s upcoming film showered love on her.

She also can’t stop gushing Isabelle, who is set to make her acting debut with Time To Dance.

The Bharat actress shared the video clip in her Instagram story with caption, “Looking amazing @isakaif,” followed by a heart emoticon.

Earlier, Isabelle turned to Instagram and announced the release of Aaye Haaye from Time to Dance.

The film will be released on March 12, 2021.



The makers of the film on Thursday released the trailer of Time To Dance.

Isabelle also posted the trailer saying, "Presenting the trailer of #TimeToDance. Releasing on 12th March 2021."

The film also features Sooraj Pancholi.