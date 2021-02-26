Saif Ali Khan touches on the abuse of power in Bollywood

Renowned actor Saif Ali Khan steps forward to give his opinion on the abuse of power raging rampant in Bollywood’s inner circle.



According to a report by IANS, Saif was quoted saying, "Some ridiculous and inhuman things have happened in the past few years and I know that new talents might fear to step into the industry after knowing those stories of victims.”

He concluded by saying, “But as member of the fraternity, we have to make sure that women are treated with the utmost dignity and there is no abuse of power.”