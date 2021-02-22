Sushant Singh Rajput remembered by Abhishek Kapoor: 'His memory leaves me disturbed'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s talents were discovered by Abhishek Kapoor for his debut film 'Kai Po Che'

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away by suicide last year. His close pal and first director Abhishek Kapoor penned a heartfelt letter in the actor's loving memory.

Sushant Singh’s talents were discovered by Kapoor for his debut film Kai Po Che as he recognised the late actor’s skills and cast him alongside Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh.



On the 8th anniversary of the film, Kapoor took to Twitter to articulate his thoughts. “The thrill of starting this journey with a new team hungry 2 give their best at the dawn of their careers stands most vividly in mind,” wrote Kapoor on Twitter.

“One can't quantify the love our film continues to receive over the years, neither can we quantify the pain we feel at the loss of our crown jewel," he added.

The filmmaker further recalled the first time he had the epiphany of Sushant’s talent after completing a scene and said, “It was a scene where he teaches the students about knocking the bat and I could gauge from his body language that he had just sunk his teeth into this character.”

“I really miss him and every time I realize I can’t reach him anymore, it leaves me disturbed," Kapoor said.