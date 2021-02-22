close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
February 22, 2021

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's newborn child resembles elder brother Taimur Ali Khan?

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 22, 2021
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan newborn child resembles elder brother Taimur Ali Khan?

Veteran Bollywood star Randhir Kapoor has disclosed that his daughter Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s newborn son resembles his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan.

Randhir Kapoor disclosed this after visiting Kareena and her newborn son at the hospital on Sunday evening.

The celebrity couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy on Sunday morning.

Talking to the Times of India, the veteran actor said, “Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike)."

He further said, "Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur."

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting to  catch a glimpse of the new arrival as well as to know his name.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz