Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's newborn child resembles elder brother Taimur Ali Khan?

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan newborn child resembles elder brother Taimur Ali Khan?

Veteran Bollywood star Randhir Kapoor has disclosed that his daughter Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s newborn son resembles his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan.



Randhir Kapoor disclosed this after visiting Kareena and her newborn son at the hospital on Sunday evening.

The celebrity couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy on Sunday morning.

Talking to the Times of India, the veteran actor said, “Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike)."

He further said, "Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur."

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the new arrival as well as to know his name.