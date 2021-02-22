Inside Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s unbreakable bond

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan is sharing a glimpse of her relationship with her father Saif Ali Khan.

The Kedarnath actor revealed in her interview with Elle India how the father-daughter duo have an unbreakable bond and share similar interests.

"I remember this vacation with him in Italy, which was all about pizza, pasta, culture, museums, music and plays – this is something my father and I really, really enjoy.”

“We both are history nerds, and we laugh about the fact that we discuss Hitler and Stalin more than films and Bollywood,” she said.

On the work front, Sara is occupied with Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film will be released on August 6, 2021.