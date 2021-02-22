Video: Reema Khan, ‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL sing ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’

Pakistani actress Reema Khan and Turkish actor Celal AL, who essays the role of Abdul Rehman in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, won the hearts of the fans as they sang popular patriotic song Dil Dil Pakistan.



Reema Khan recently arrived in Turkey and received warm welcome there from the 'Ertugrul' team.

She also visited Hagia Sophia Holy Mosque in Istanbul alongwith Pakistani stars Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui and Turkish stars.

Reema took to Instagram and shared a video of her with Celal wherein they could be seen singing Dil Dil Pakistan.

She posted the video with caption, “Dil Dil Pakistan Jan Jan Turkey (Pakistan-Turkey Dosti Zindabad @celalall”.

Reema Khan also posted a video from inside the mosque and said, “The world-famous Hagia Sophia mosque(Which has converted into museum also in Istanbul. A world Heritage site, was originally built as a cathedral around 1500 years ago by the Bazantine Empire.#reemakhan.”



Adnan Siddiqui also turned to Instagram and shared a video from inside the mosque and wrote, “It was spellbinding to offer prayer at the iconic Hagia Sophia Holy Grand Mosque. It is grand in ever sense of the word—history, beauty, political significance.”



