'Pawri' fame Dananeer ‘humbled beyond belief’ as she reaches one million followers on Instagram

‘Pawri’ fame girl Dananeer Mobeen is ‘humbled beyond belief’ after she reached one million followers on Instagram.



Dananeer rose to fame with her ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ viral video recently.

She took to Instagram and shared her Instagram profile with over one million followers.

Dananeer wrote, “This is crazy! I’m humbled beyond belief. So grateful for all the love that I have received in the past few days” followed by heart emoji.

The Pawri girl further said, “We’re now a family of a million beautiful people from all over the globe’ along with red heart and heart-eyed emoticon.

Meanwhile, Dananeer has joined Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi and announced the news on Instagram.

Sharing a photo with Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi, she said, “I am SO excited to announce that I am now an official member of the Zalmi family! Akhpal team! Da pekhawar azmaray @jafridi10.”



