Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Katrina Kaif

Controversial Indian actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday took aim at Bollywood stars in a fresh social media attack.

Story is that she was responding to a politician who had recently insulted her in a statement to media.

The remarks were made against the actress by former minister Sukhdev Panse who had served in the previous govt in Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports the politician, in his derogatory remarks, he had called Kangana 'Naachney Gaane waali'.

Sharing the minister's comments on Twitter, Kangana wrote, "Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me."



