close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
February 20, 2021

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Katrina Kaif

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 20, 2021

Controversial Indian actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday  took aim at Bollywood stars  in a fresh social media attack.

Story is  that she was responding to a politician who had recently insulted her in a statement to media.

The remarks were made against the actress by former minister Sukhdev Panse who had served in the previous govt in Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports the politician, in his derogatory remarks, he had called Kangana 'Naachney Gaane waali'.

Sharing the minister's comments on Twitter, Kangana wrote, "Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me."


Latest News

More From Bollywood