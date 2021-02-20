close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
February 20, 2021

Virat Kohli gushes over his ‘pillar of strength’ wife Anushka Sharma

Indian crickter Virat Kohli recently got candid about his wife Anushka Sharma and her impact on his life.

The crickter opened up about Anushka’s impact on his life during a podcast with former England Cricketer Mark Nicholas.

There he was quoted saying, "She (Anushka) has been a pillar of strength for me in that regard. Because she herself is at a level where she had to deal with a lot of that negativity. So she understands my situation and I understand her situation."

Kohli also lauded his wife for bringing his life a sense of clarity, and being his support during difficult phrases. He claimed, "To be able to have a life partner that understands exactly what you are thinking, feeling and what you are going through, I do not quite know if I would have had that clarity if she was not in my life."

