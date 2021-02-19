Isabelle Kaif stuns on the sets of new movie

Isabelle Kaif on Thursday shared a brand new picture from her upcoming movie ‘Suswagatam Khushamdeed’.

The Bollywood actress looked graceful in a traditional outfit that she wore for the shoot on "Day Nine".

Fans couldn't help but noticed that Isa had a resemblance to her gorgeous elder sister Katrina Kaif.

Isabelle Kaif will share the screen with Pulkit Samrat in her new film.

