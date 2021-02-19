close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
February 19, 2021

Isabelle Kaif stuns on the sets of new movie

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 19, 2021

Isabelle Kaif on Thursday shared a brand new picture from her upcoming movie ‘Suswagatam Khushamdeed’.

The Bollywood actress looked graceful in a traditional outfit that she wore for the shoot on "Day Nine".

Fans couldn't help but noticed that Isa had a resemblance to her gorgeous elder sister Katrina Kaif.

Isabelle Kaif will share the screen with Pulkit Samrat in her new film.

