Isabelle Kaif stuns on the sets of new movie

Isabelle Kaif on Thursday shared a brand new picture from her upcoming movie ‘Suswagatam Khushamdeed’.
The Bollywood actress looked graceful in a traditional outfit that she wore for the shoot on "Day Nine".
Fans couldn't help but noticed that Isa had a resemblance to her gorgeous elder sister Katrina Kaif.
Isabelle Kaif will share the screen with Pulkit Samrat in her new film.