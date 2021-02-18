Amitabh's granddaughter Navya Naveli reacts to troll who criticised her mom Shweta Bachchan

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, befittingly responded to a troll, who mocked her mother Shweta Bachchan.

During her interview with Vogue, the young lady revealed her new venture - Project Naveli - which aims to empower women by addressing the issue of gender inequality in India.

Navya in her interview, which was shared on Instagram, says: "I've grown up around working women in my family-my grandmother, my mother, my bua-it's all I've known. To bring that change, you have to start with education and financial independence."

After a while, one social media user criticised Navya's mother and asked: "What work does her mother do? LOL."

Navya hit back at the troll with a list of titles for Shweta Bachchan and wrote on her Instagram Story: "She's an author, writer, designer, wife and mother."

Bachchan's granddaughter continued: "Being a mother and wife is a full-time job. Please don't discredit women who are housemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down."

