Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli to join Bollywood?

Navya Naveli Nanda has dispelled all the rumours and speculations about her future and confirmed that she's not following her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan’s footsteps into Bollywood.

Navaya, who is an active social media user, recently revealed that she will join her dad Nikhil Nanda’s business instead of choosing film Industry as her career.

The star kid enjoys massive fan following on social media as she keeps on sharing stunning pictures from childhood moments, vacation and more on her Instagram page.

Speaking with Vogue India magazine, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan revealed that she is all set to join her father Nikhil Nanda’s business.

“I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman,” she added.

The young lady continued: "she is grateful to be living in a time when women are taking charge. "

Navya Naveli Nanda also admitted that it is a great sense of pride for her as she will be carrying forward the incredible legacy left behind by her great-grandfather HP Nanda.